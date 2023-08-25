Imran Khan on negative reviews of Break Ke Baad: 'Never valued voices that loved'

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been making headlines for the last few days. He was on a hiatus for the last eight years and has been away from the limelight. Speculations that the actor is likely to make a comeback soon have set the entertainment corridors abuzz. As fans are waiting for him to announce his comeback project, Imran Khan has begun sharing memories from his past projects on his social media handle. Now, he has explained why is he looking back at his past projects these days and how he has changed his perspectives throughout the years.

Imran Khan’s heartfelt confession

On Thursday, Imran Khan shared a few stories on his Instagram handle in which he expressed how he is trying to reshape his relationship with his films. Saying that he used to look at his films from a negative mindset, the actor wrote, “If you’re wondering why I’m looking at the past so much… it’s because I’m reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I’m not blaming anyone for anything: all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things… that’s normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset. As such, here is how I remembered Break Ke Baad.”

In the next stories, he shared a few screenshots with negative reviews of Break Ke Baad, followed by screenshots that displayed his fans’ comments to express their love for the movie and its songs.

Imran Khan realises his mistakes

The actor went on to share another story in which he expressed that he has realised his mistakes saying that he should not have paid so much heed to the voices that hurt. He continued to add that he should have valued the voices that loved. He wrote, “What a fool. I won’t make that mistake again. Thank you all for helping me change my perspective.”

Imran Khan’s comeback

As per reports, Imran Khan has collaborated with Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala for his comeback. The actor who was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut might be seen in an espionage thriller web series.