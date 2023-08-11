Imran Khan on his Bollywood comeback: 'I'm working on it, thank you for being patient'

Actor Imran Khan who gained fame for his roles in Bollywood movies like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly and Luck among others announced his comeback after missing action for years. The 40-year-old took to Meta’s Threads to respond to an enticing fan’s appeal. The course of the conversation took shape after a fan requested him, “We want luck-2.” To which, the actor responded with, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I’m working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.”

Uploaded a few hours ago, the post amassed over 30,000 likes.

With this, the actor who made his acting debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na has finally confirmed his comeback plans in Bollywood. His update comes days after he left his comeback decision to the internet on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram post.

The conversation was initiated after veteran star Zeenat Aman, who has marked her presence on social media with her unique style, shared a paid partnership with CRED, a fintech brand, on her Instagram account. On the post, a comment included, “Zeenat Ji ne bhi comeback kar lia, pata nahi mera Imran Khan kab karega.” This translates to “Even Zeenat Aman has made a comeback, I wonder when my Imran Khan will do it.” The user, Aditi, tagged actor Imran Khan in the post.

In what would be a dream come true for a fan, Imran Khan replied to the user’s comment. He said, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this one to the internet..1M likes, and I’ll make it happen.”

Not only this, Imran Khan also shared the advertisement post by Zeenat Aman on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Taking notes on how to make a comeback from Zeenat ji.”

On the acting front, the actor was last seen in Katti Batti in 2015 alongside Kangana Ranaut. After that, he embarked on a long acting break and has announced his comeback now. Recently, he also announced his donning of a director’s hat for a mainstream cinematic endeavour in a short film titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.

Imran Khan is the nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and grandson of director-producer Nasir Hussain.