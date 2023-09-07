Actor Imran Khan, who was last seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in 2015 film Katti Batti, was missing in action over the years. All thanks to veteran star Zeenat Aman’s post where a fan expressed a desire for the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star’s comeback. As luck would have it, the longing reached him. Since then, the 40-year-old has stolen the limelight for his active social media presence. In the latest, the Break Ke Baad actor opened up about self-harm amid all the love being poured over him right now.

The recent post started with a ‘trigger warning’ for people struggling with mental health issues, as it contained an account of self-harm in Imran Khan’s own life. The actor called the recent uptick in love-filled messages of support and encouragement highly ‘unnatural.’ He further added, “When you’ve lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first.” On wounds and love, the Delly Belly star said ‘we all have scars, old wounds that still ache’ but love heals.

Expressing his gratitude for the love the fans have for him, he called the emotion ’empowering and uplifting.’ He further continued that if someone’s lucky enough to receive the kind of love he has, it fills in those scars. It covers the individual in its protective armour. “You may never fully grasp how your love empowers me, but know I am grateful. You make me feel 304.8 cm tall,” he continued.

Not only this, last month, the actor responded to a fan’s appeal for a sequel to Imran’s movie ‘Luck’. To which, the actor responded with, “To whom it may concern, I hear you. And I’m working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.”

Work Front

Imran Khan debuted with Genelia Deshmukh in the 2008 film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Later, he was cast in I Hate Luv Stories, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Luck among others. The actor had worn the director’s hat in 2018 for a mainstream cinematic short film titled ‘Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.’