Imagine Dragons pays tribute to video game culture with Zero from Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet

Indo-Asian News Service

Oct,24 2018 15:03:33 IST

Los Angeles: Grammy-winning band Imagine Dragons has paid tribute to video game culture with a new video for 'Zero' —the song they wrote for Walt Disney Animation Studios film Ralph Breaks the Internet.

A still from Ralph Breaks the Internet. Facebook/@RalphBreakstheInternetWiRalph2

The end-credit song, which they wrote and performed, has been released on Wednesday, 24 October read a statement.

In the movie, video-game bad guy Ralph struggles with his evolving friendship with fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz.

"They are compelling because they are real to each of us, personally," said Imagine Dragons' lead singer Dan Reynolds.

"That journey of feeling like nothing and trying to realise and recognise your worth as a human is an important part of life. And given the distorted version of reality kids face online and the expectations that come with it, this struggle is real for so many people right now," Reynolds added.

Dave Meyers directed the music video.

Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, Ralph Breaks the Internet is a sequel to Wreck-It Ralph. It will release in India on 23 November.

Watch the song here:

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 15:03 PM

