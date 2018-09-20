You are here:

Imagine Dragons release new song, 'Zero', for Ralph Breaks the Internet soundtrack

Los Angeles: Grammy-winning band Imagine Dragons has written and recorded the end-credit song 'Zero' for Walt Disney Animation Studios film Ralph Breaks the Internet.

The song is available from KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records.

In the movie, video-game bad guy Ralph struggles with his evolving friendship with fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz.

According to Imagine Dragons' lead singer Dan Reynolds, the film's emotional themes are reflected in the song 'Zero', read a statement.

"It's a pretty timely movie in a lot of ways in that it addresses some of the issues of identity and loneliness unique to this Internet generation," said Reynolds.

"Ralph's internal struggle for self-acceptance really resonated with us, and this song speaks to that."

Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, Ralph Breaks the Internet opens in the US on 21 November.

"It's a bold choice for an end-credit song because it's about someone who feels like a zero, someone who hasn't always felt worthy, someone who's allowed his entire sense of self to rely on a single friendship. When that friendship is threatened, there's a lot of insecurity," said Moore.

Johnston added: "We can all relate to that feeling. But the song tells us we're not alone. They nailed the theme of the movie in a way that also makes you want to dance."

The song is a dichotomy in some ways, with sometimes heavy lyrics over pretty upbeat instrumentation, shared Reynolds.

"The result is a tone that is somewhat bittersweet, which felt appropriate given the complexity of Ralph as a character," he added.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2018 15:54 PM