Indian politician Subramanian Swamy recently questioned the Y-security given to actor Kangana Ranaut and she shared a note on Twitter. “I am not just a Bollywood star sir, I am also a very vocal and concerned citizen,” wrote the Queen star.

Her tweet read- “I am not just a Bollywood star sir, I am also a very vocal and concerned citizen, I was the target of political malice in Maharashtra, at my expense nationalists could make a government here. I also spoke about tukde gang and strongly condemned Khalistani groups.”

She added, “I am also a filmmaker, writer and producer and my next production Emergency involves operation Bluestar… there is evident treat to my life hence I requested for extended security… Is there something wrong in this Sir ?”

Ranaut‘s recent allegations

Ranaut is known for her bold and candid statements over the years. The Queen actress hogged headlines for her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan. Now, the actress has dug up her rumoured relationship yet again. She took to her Instagram Stories after she was informed that a person was scamming others and hacking their accounts by pretending to be her. Kangana Ranaut further remembered how she was also scammed once by a person who pretended to be Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana Ranaut’s alleged dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Kangana apparently targeted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in her Instagram Stories. Without taking any name she shared that a superstar who is known to be a ‘womaniser’ visited her house and begged her to date him. She added that he kept meeting her secretly to pursue her and when she questioned his shady behaviour, the actor said that he was getting a ‘trilogy’ to date a ‘papa ki pari’ who he did not love.