Known for playing the role of Will Byers in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, actor Noah Schnapp has made a surprising revelation in front of his fans and has come out as gay. While speaking in a candid TikTok video, the 18-year-old actor confessed that he revealed the same in front of his friends and family after remaining “scared in the closet for 18 years.” Notably, this came after the most recent season of his hit show implied that the character of Will Byers (played by Noah) is also gay and has feelings for his best friend Mike. Noah himself also confirmed the same.

Meanwhile, coming back to reality, the TikTok video is now going viral on social media and has been shared widely by fans. Dressed in a casual grey hoodie, Noah lip-synced with a viral audio clip from TikTok which says, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious” while a message posted on the video was the main announcement.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,” the message read.

Furthermore, he also added an interesting caption that reads, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Watch the video here:

The way Noah Schnapp just publicly came out via tiktok and had this as his caption 😭 an icon pic.twitter.com/euKUtevLlN — Charlotte ✨ (@charlottes0phia) January 5, 2023

Social media reactions to Noah Schnapp coming out as gay

Notably, to Noah’s surprise, while his family was quite aware of his sexuality, many of his fans also had a similar reaction to him coming out as gay. People while sharing the video not only shared their excitement but also claimed that they already knew about it.

A user wrote, “tbf, anyone with even a decent gaydar knew that he was gay so not surprised that his family knew”, while another person wrote, “NS: Yo! I’m gay Literally everyone: yeah we knew.”

“Happy for him… but figured it was always the case. None of my business, but glad he is in a good place”, a third person commented. In the meantime, his Stranger Things co-actors are yet to comment on this.

Speaking about the show, while the fourth season came after much anticipation and left fans wanting for more, the makers are yet to confirm when the shooting for the fifth and final season will begin. It seems all the fate of the lead characters and of course, the fate of the ‘Vecna’ will be decided in the last season.

