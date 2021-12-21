'I took a little time off to focus on my health and other behind-the-scenes work in the US,' says Nargis Fakhri on moving back to India.

Actress Nargis Fakhri made her debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's blockbuster hit Rockstar in 2011. She got instant recognition in Bollywood, however, she moved out of India to get treated for a life-threatening disease. Fakhri had arsenic and lead poisoning which needed immediate treatment. In an interview, the 42-year-old actor opens about coming back to India, working on a south film, her love life, and much more. Excerpts:

You have been missing from Bollywood and Indian cinema for quite some time. Gypsy that you are, where have you been all this time?

I took a little time off to focus on my health and other behind-the-scenes work in the USA. Then when I was ready to come back to India in March 2020 the pandemic shut everything down. You know what they say, woman proposes God disposes of.

We keep reading things about your love life. So once and for all, are you single, in a relationship, engaged, or disengaged? If you are with someone who is the lucky guy?

My love life seems to always be on everyone's mind except mine (laughs). No, I'm single at the moment.

It is good to hear that you are coming back to Indian cinema. Tell me about the Telugu film that you are doing with Pawan Kalyan. Director Krish tells me you are playing Jahanara?

I am so excited to be working on a south film as it’s something new for me. I love challenges and new experiences. I’m looking forward to working with Pawan and Krish!

What is stopping you from signing films in Bollywood? Would it be correct to say that your experience in the Hindi film industry so far has not been too pleasant?

Actually, the pandemic stopped me (laughs). There is nothing stopping me from signing films in Bollywood. My experience in Bollywood has been an interesting one. As I look back on what I went through, I understand it was all part of the process and it has shaped me as a person. I learned a lot. I enjoyed the good experiences and learned from the not-so-good experiences.

In 2017-18 the MeToo movement gripped Hollywood. It had less of an impact on Bollywood. Why do you think the Harvey Weinsteins of the Indian entertainment industry are still roaming free?

I have no idea as I was in the US and am unaware as to what was happening in India at that time. It's sad and scary if the guilty are still roaming free.

How has the pandemic been treating you? I know you like to travel. That being restricted, how have you coped with staying relatively stationary?

I was at a silent meditation retreat in Portland, Oregon when this pandemic happened, so when I got back home and went grocery shopping I was wondering why there was no food. But I was so zen that nothing bothered me. So since you know me, then you know I was not stationary. I actually did a lot of traveling during the pandemic. I drove up and down the coast of California, did a lot of outdoor activities, like hiking, biking, swimming, boating, etc. I also flew domestically. It was an interesting experience to be at the airport and have it totally empty.

The world has changed in the last two years. How has it changed for you? And how are you coping with the new world?

Nothing has changed for me, I continue to live my life the way I always have.

Are you going to be in India for a while now?

I am back in Mumbai, with a new and fresh perspective on things. Which is making me excited to see what opportunities will come my way.

The digital platform has boomed during the pandemic. Are you looking at doing anything there?

Times have changed and so adaptation is necessary, so yes, I'm definitely open to the digital platform space.