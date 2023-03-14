This year turned out to be quite phenomenal for Indian cinema as not one but two films brought Oscars back home. With SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagging the Best Original Song Award for ‘Naatu Naatu’, director Kartiki Golsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers also won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short. With both films scripting history, Indians can’t hold but be full of pride and happiness. As congratulatory messages continue to pour in all over social media, Bollywood celebrities are also extending their best wishes and greetings to both films. In the meantime, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has also expressed his happiness over Indian films excelling on a global stage.

Agnihotri, who was also expecting his directorial The Kashmir Files to make it to the Academy Awards this year, was left disappointed after the film failed to bag a nomination. However, satisfied with India’s wins at the Oscars this year, the filmmaker revealed his happiness and contentment.

Vivek Agnihotri on India’s Oscar wins

Speaking to ETimes, Agnihotri while highlighting the success of Indian films at the 95th Oscars said, “It’s a great time for Indian cinema. Starting with our film The Kashmir Files, which caught the attention of the global audience, followed up with RRR’s unprecedented success, two documentaries, and an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers.”

Further stressing the emergence of regional cinema in recent times, he revealed that he is happy with “real Indian Cinema replacing non-Bollywood star-oriented cinema.”

The director also praised Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone for gaining the opportunity to present a segment at the Oscars.

India at the Oscars

Shining bright at the 95th Academy Awards, RRR’s Naatu Naatu song and The Elephant Whisperers bagged Oscars individually in separate categories. While singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed Naatu Naatu live on the stage, actress Deepika Padukone also took over the stage as a presenter at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The entire team of both films was seen at the event as they cheered loud after they were announced winners.

