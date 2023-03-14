'I'm happy with real Indian cinema replacing non-Bollywood star-oriented cinema': Vivek Agnihotri on India's Oscar wins
Agnihotri, who was also expecting his directorial The Kashmir Files to make it to the Academy Awards this year, was left disappointed after the film failed to bag a nomination. However, satisfied with India's wins at the Oscars this year, the filmmaker revealed his happiness
This year turned out to be quite phenomenal for Indian cinema as not one but two films brought Oscars back home. With SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagging the Best Original Song Award for ‘Naatu Naatu’, director Kartiki Golsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers also won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short. With both films scripting history, Indians can’t hold but be full of pride and happiness. As congratulatory messages continue to pour in all over social media, Bollywood celebrities are also extending their best wishes and greetings to both films. In the meantime, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has also expressed his happiness over Indian films excelling on a global stage.
Agnihotri, who was also expecting his directorial The Kashmir Files to make it to the Academy Awards this year, was left disappointed after the film failed to bag a nomination. However, satisfied with India’s wins at the Oscars this year, the filmmaker revealed his happiness and contentment.
Vivek Agnihotri on India’s Oscar wins
Speaking to ETimes, Agnihotri while highlighting the success of Indian films at the 95th Oscars said, “It’s a great time for Indian cinema. Starting with our film The Kashmir Files, which caught the attention of the global audience, followed up with RRR’s unprecedented success, two documentaries, and an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers.”
Further stressing the emergence of regional cinema in recent times, he revealed that he is happy with “real Indian Cinema replacing non-Bollywood star-oriented cinema.”
The director also praised Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone for gaining the opportunity to present a segment at the Oscars.
India at the Oscars
Shining bright at the 95th Academy Awards, RRR’s Naatu Naatu song and The Elephant Whisperers bagged Oscars individually in separate categories. While singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed Naatu Naatu live on the stage, actress Deepika Padukone also took over the stage as a presenter at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The entire team of both films was seen at the event as they cheered loud after they were announced winners.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Oscars 2023: From Deepika Padukone's dazzle to Naatu Naatu's iconic victory; here are the biggest highlights of the show
Deepika Padukone slayed in a black gown as she walked the red carpet of this year’s Oscars, and RRR’s Naatu Naatu made history. So did Rihanna's aching tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
EXCLUSIVE | Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers wins Academy Award for Best Documentary Short
In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Oscar nominee Guneet Monga on her film Elephant Whisperers, struggles of being an independent women filmmaker, the reason why Indian documentaries are not given the kind of status like feature films in India and more.
'Both Oscars truly inspirational': Shah Rukh Khan on The Elephant Whisperers, RRR's victories
Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period drama starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju. RRR followed the two characters as they rose up in revolt against British colonialism.