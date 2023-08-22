India’s much-anticipated journey to the moon, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) over a month back on 14 July, has been a proud moment for Indians across the globe. Now, as the landing date for Chandrayaan-3, India’s third mission to the moon, draws closer, people are keen to watch the fascinating journey to the unexplored region. Showcasing the same emotion, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, also known as Bebo, expressed excitement at the proud moment at a recently held event in the city.

While talking about Chandrayaan-3’s scheduled landing on the moon, the Jab We Met star excitedly told media that she plans to witness the historical moment with her two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She added, “It’s a great and proud moment for India and all Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, we await it. Many people will be glued to the screen. I am planning to do that with my boys as well, with bated breath.”

Take a look:

#WATCH | On Chandrayaan 3 landing, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan says, "It's a great moment for India and a proud moment for every Indian. All of us are waiting to watch it. I'm going to do that with my boys." pic.twitter.com/MLJKJjoPsS — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Based on ISRO website, Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 around 18:04 hours IST. Live coverage of the launch will be available from 17:27 IST on 23 August on ISRO website, including on YouTube, Facebook and DD National TV.

Bebo also shared some pictures from her recent visit to the visual art exhibition at Mumbai’s NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre). She was joined by her sons Tim and Jeh. In a video shared by NMACC on Instagram, Kareena spoke about her experience at the exhibition. She said, “What was amazing was that the kids had a blast and they actually thought they were in the spaghetti world, which is an extraordinary kind of experience.”

Professional commitments

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Rajesh Krishnan’s The Crew. The film stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh alongside Kareena. It is scheduled for a release in March 2024. The actress will also feature in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller, The Devotion of Suspect X. It additionally stars actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from these, Kareena also has Hansal Mehta’s next unnamed project in her hands.