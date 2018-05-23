Ileana D'Cruz will return to Telugu films after six years opposite Kick co-star Ravi Teja in Amar Akbar Anthony

Ileana D’Cruz made her acting debut over a decade ago with Telugu film Devadasu. In her six-year long stint with the Telugu film industry, she starred in several blockbusters such as Pokkiri, Jalsa, Kick and Julayi among others. In 2012, Ileana bid adieu to Tollywood, shifting her focus to Bollywood after she bagged Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Barfi!.

Her last Telugu outing was the Ravi Teja-starrer Devudu Chesina Manushulu, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Now, six years later, she is all set to make a comeback to the industry with another Ravi Teja-starrer Amar Akbar Anthony, which is being directed by Sreenu Vaitla. This will be the third time after Kick and Devudu Chesina Manushulu that Ravi and Ileana will be seen sharing the screen space.

Amar Akbar Anthony, which features Ravi in a triple role, is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. A representative from the production house confirmed to Firstpost that Ileana has been signed after Anu Emmanuel, who was originally signed for the project, recently opted out due to lack of dates. “Yes, we have signed Ileana for the project. But she has not been signed as a replacement for Anu. Contrary to rumours, Anu had to leave the project as she couldn’t set aside dates for the 50-day US schedule. Hence, we had to go ahead and sign Ileana who is thrilled to be part of the project. She will join the sets from the second schedule in June”

Earlier this month, Ileana hinted about signing a new film with Ravi Teja. As the fans were celebrating nine years of Kick milestone on twitter, Ileana used the opportunity to express her interest to work with Ravi again. “9 Years! I think Ravi and I need to do another film again. This one was so special though. Naina was one of my funniest characters till date,” she tweeted.

The first schedule of the film, which marks the reunion of Vaitla and Ravi Teja after blockbusters such as Venky and Dubai Seenu, was recently completed in Detroit, USA. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the entire project is expected to be shot in the States. Currently, the team has taken a two-week break as Ravi is busy promoting this week’s release, Nela Ticket, in which he plays a doctor. Last seen playing a techno cop in Touch Chesi Chudu, which was a box office dub, Ravi has pinned all hopes on Nela Ticket, which is releasing amidst very high buzz.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 09:18 AM