Ileana D’Cruz responds to fan on Instagram: I don't have an 'awkward' body, learning to love myself

The film industries, both mainstream and regional, often set unrealistic standards for actors and actresses to meet. One such phenomenon which most women in the profession face, is acute body-shaming. From skin-show to size-zero, certain fads keep the industry and fans in a state of complete lack of empathy.

Actresses like Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Parineeti Chopra and the like have received unfair amount of negativity on social media for not 'fitting in' to the required standards of physique.

Recently, Ileana D'Cruz faced such unwanted flak on her Instagram profile, reports Hindustan Times. Dabbling with the new 'Ask Me A Question' feature on the app, the actress opened the floors for some Q&A. That is when the question came up. A fan asked her, "Did you face any flak for an awkward body type?"

The actress had a prompt and fitting reply to the question and she immediately wrote back saying, "Firstly, I don’t have an ‘awkward’ body type. Nobody does. Secondly, yes I have been criticised for my body type. But I am trying to learn to love myself for who I am and not try to conform to someone else’s ideals.”

In 2017, Vidya Balan was a asked a similarly bizarre question when a reporter asked her whether she planned to take a break from "women-centric films" and think about weight loss. The actress was shocked at the turn which the question took but was quick to control herself and reply with a wry smile. Vidya said, "I am quite happy with the work I am doing. However, it would be much better if you people changed your outlook."

Parineeti Chopra has also faced rampant negativity on social media several times. When the actress later made a personal choice to reduce weight in 2016, even then the trolling did not stop. She was criticised for conforming to Bollywood standards of of 'beauty'. But the actress came out in public to defend her decision on her Instagram profile. She said her fitness made her more confident and that she felt proud of taking it.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 11:18 AM