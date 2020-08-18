Ileana D'Cruz features in new poster of Abhishek Bachchan-led financial thriller The Big Bull

The Big Bull, which was earlier scheduled for a traditional theatrical release in October, will now premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

The makers of financial thriller Abhishek Bachchan-led Big Bull dropped an intriguing new poster of Ileana D'Cruz.

There is a look of intense concentration on the actor's face, who is bespectacled and dressed in all black. Her photo is superimposed on an image of what seems to be a balance sheet of different transactions and payments.

The film is reportedly based on real events of the financial market during 1990 and 2000, involving Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes.

D'Cruz shared the poster on social media and expressed her excitement to be a part of The Big Bull.

Here is D'Cruz's poster

Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man who sold dreams to India. #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of the country will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/YsuzsNEEvm — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) August 18, 2020

Kookie Gulati has directed the film, produced by Ajay Devgn alongside Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. Gulati has previously helmed the Vivek Oberoi-starrer Prince, and has served as the associate director on films like Ishq Vishk and Fida.

Besides Bachchan and D'Cruz, the cast includes Sohum Shah, model Lekha Prajapati, and Nikita Dutta in supporting roles.

The Big Bull is among the many Bollywood films that have chosen to have a digital release amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. It was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas this October.

During a virtual press meeting, where the film's OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar was announced, Bachchan had described it as a "story of ambition" set in the 80s and early 90s.

(With inputs from Asian News International)