IIFA 2022 is planned to take place on Yas Island, and Bollywood stars have been arriving in Abu Dhabi for the same.

The countdown to the 22nd edition of Bollywood's most prestigious awards event has well and truly begun, with the artists due to perform at the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), which will be held at Yas Island here on June 2-4, starting to arrive. Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana, co-hosts of the IIFA Rocks event, arrived here on Wednesday with performers Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Zahra Khan, Asees Kaur, and Tanishk Bagchi.

Meanwhile, on Yas Island, a vibrantly colourful, larger-than-life painting featuring Ranveer Singh, the leisure and entertainment destination's brand ambassador, has been unveiled. The destination had previously launched the now-viral 'Yas Hai Khaas' campaign in India with Ranveer Singh, which received "exceptional engagement across social media" with over 70 million views, as well as 80 per cent of the 2019 website traffic in the first 10 days of the video launch, according to a press release.

In other news, the IIFA is preparing to roll out the red carpet for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Bollywood pair. On June 4, Abhishek will perform at the IIFA Awards. Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, and others are also set to perform on stage.

“IIFA is like family to me and it feels good to come back and perform,” Abhishek Bachchan said. “After being disconnected physically for more than two years, celebrations help us unite,” he added. Just back from the Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also expressed her excitement, saying: “It has always been splendid to be a part of the IIFA Awards for years. Undoubtedly, it is the global event that both the Indian film industry and its well-wishers look forward to every year.” Aishwarya had also attended the IIFA celebrations in 2006 when it was staged for the first time in the UAE.

The IIFA Awards will be held on June 4th, and the hosts will be Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul.

