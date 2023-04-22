IIFA: From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan to Angelina Jolie, what has made this award ceremony special

The International Indian Film Academy Awards aka IIFA is one of the most popular award ceremonies of the year. It’s known for its razzmatazz, glitz, and spectacle. This year, the tradition should continue. So what makes this event special? Or what has made the event so special over the years

The Hosting

No award ceremony can be complete without a host, and no award ceremony can be memorable sans a good host, or a great one rather. For IIFA, we had Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, and Lara Dutta take charge for a good number of years. The trip was sharp, witty, self-deprecating, but also didn’t think twice before taking subtle and sensational digs at others. From Karan Johar to Vivek Oberoi to believe it or not, even James Cameron, no one was spared. What trolls do on social media, they did on stage, but with a tinge of remarkable humour and not tasteless remarks. Bring them back already!

The Performances

Be it Akshay Kumar’s rollicking performance at the 2008 ceremony of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan dancing to Kajra Re in 2005, the ceremony has boasted some amazing performances over the years. It’s hard to match up to the hysteria of these veterans, the younger lot does put its best foot forward. Looking forward to this year’s performances.

East meets West

There was one very special moment at the ceremony when Shah Rukh Khan and Angelina Jolie shared the stage and podium for the event and it was a moment to cherish. It has been a while since we saw a star from the West grace the event. Let’s see if it happens soon or not.

The Venues

For all the globetrotters, IIFA is nothing less than a dream come true. From Australia to Canada to Sri Lanka to Dubai, the event has created frenzy in almost all the countries across the world. This year, the ceremony returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Let the madness begin.

