IIFA Awards 2019 highlights: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal perform; Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to Saroj Khan
The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) took place in Mumbai on 18 September. The star-studded event saw scores of Bollywood bigwigs, from Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt.
Ayushmann Khurrana, along with his brother Aparshakti, took over the mantle of hosting the IIFA Awards ceremony this year, as celebs took turns to scorch the stage with their performances.
Check out a still of the hosts
The most stylish & adored siblings - @ayushmannk & @Aparshakti are here to host us tonight!#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/iJE6TL2hbw
While Ranveer Singh clinched the trophy for Best Actor trophy for his performance in Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actress honour for Raazi.
From Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Radhika Apte, Sara Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, and his brother Ishaan Khatter, here is what celebs wore for the dazzling evening
This lady in red has us all in awe! @MadhuriDixit #iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/fzv8mrb1oR — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Look who suited up for the night! #iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/cAthOzF34Z
If only words could express how beautiful @aliaa08 looks tonight!#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/AxfSJ6xkGj — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Just a glimpse of this goddess and we're smitten! How do you manage to look so effortlessly beautiful @deepikapadukone ?#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/XOmxgeeM6v — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Our Khurrana brothers, @ayushmannk and @Aparshakti with their ladies taking couple goals to a whole different level! 😍#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/XrFVelk3nk — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Bhai? Bhai! @BeingSalmanKhan #iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/eRlen7TwR2
.@vickykaushal09 stealing our hearts for a long time now. 🔥#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/hTN742q2nv — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
.@realpreityzinta Pretty woman! Dekho, dekho na! Pretty woman!#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/2LNf2JfKl1 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Is it too soon to call @shahidkapoor the stud of the night?#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/wR69eXebF7 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Our princess Sara Ali Khan beating Cinderalla at her own game!#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/o9evrbB1Sr — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Striking as always! @NushratBharucha #iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/wIl4o8MF5k — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Can't seem to get our eyes off @jimSarbh tonight!#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/s5jaX4iSaX — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Defining elegance like a boss! @radhika_apte #iifa20#iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/7XeyvXqmoo — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Here are some of the best moments and highlights from IIFA 2019
Ranveer Singh kicks off the night with his opening performance
Taking the IIFA stage by storm once again, @RanveerOfficial kicks off IIFA Homecoming with his power-packed performance!#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/ALu5Y3WRJw
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif turn on the heat with their power-packed performances
Katrina's performance never fails to dazzle us! You go, girl!#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperiencepic.twitter.com/vQJgoxjiKz — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Katrina Kaif's scorching up the heat as usual! #IIFA2019#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience @DomeIndia pic.twitter.com/g2Z8dKqvIl — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
WOOOOW! #KatrinaKaif sets the stage ablaze with her KILLER moves 🔥🔥🔥 #IIFA20 #IIFAHomeComing #IIFAAwards pic.twitter.com/ygWvQbSLrC — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 18, 2019
.@vickykaushal09 turned up the energy yet again with his enthralling performance!#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience @DomeIndia pic.twitter.com/8BKRRQvtGH — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Sara Ali Khan, Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma make their IIFA stage debut
Aayush Sharma, who made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-produced Loveyatri, performed on the songs from the film. Sara Ali Khan performed on iconic songs of her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
Blown away by Sara's phenomenal and energetic performance!#iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/q4reMXRA5b — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
The dandia dance by @aaysharma mast che! #IIFA20 #IIFAHomecoming #IIFAAwards pic.twitter.com/VADsL3LTZQ
Thank you @aaysharma for giving us the Love anthem of the year!#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/o3KO26eMBP — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Madhuri Dixit's tribute for Saroj Khan
Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan's association goes a long way. The actor has worked with the ace choreographer in some of her most iconic songs, like 'Ek Do Teen,' 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya,' 'Chane Ke Khet Mein,' and 'Dhak Dhak'. Saroj Khan was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema award by the Kalank actress.
The Dhak Dhak girl @MadhuriDixit pays a tribute to Saroj Khan, the lady who contributed to her success as a dancing diva!#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperiencepic.twitter.com/PkC4FeSXIb — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Salman Khan's electric performances closes the night
The ever-energetic @BeingSalmanKhan puts his closing element to this perfect starry night!#iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/I33JAcFqUi — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 09:13:19 IST