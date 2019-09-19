You are here:

IIFA Awards 2019 highlights: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal perform; Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to Saroj Khan

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) took place in Mumbai on 18 September. The star-studded event saw scores of Bollywood bigwigs, from Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt.

Ayushmann Khurrana, along with his brother Aparshakti, took over the mantle of hosting the IIFA Awards ceremony this year, as celebs took turns to scorch the stage with their performances.

Check out a still of the hosts

While Ranveer Singh clinched the trophy for Best Actor trophy for his performance in Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actress honour for Raazi.

From Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Radhika Apte, Sara Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, and his brother Ishaan Khatter, here is what celebs wore for the dazzling evening

Just a glimpse of this goddess and we're smitten! How do you manage to look so effortlessly beautiful @deepikapadukone ?#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/XOmxgeeM6v — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019

Here are some of the best moments and highlights from IIFA 2019

Ranveer Singh kicks off the night with his opening performance

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif turn on the heat with their power-packed performances

Sara Ali Khan, Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma make their IIFA stage debut

Aayush Sharma, who made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-produced Loveyatri, performed on the songs from the film. Sara Ali Khan performed on iconic songs of her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Madhuri Dixit's tribute for Saroj Khan

Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan's association goes a long way. The actor has worked with the ace choreographer in some of her most iconic songs, like 'Ek Do Teen,' 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya,' 'Chane Ke Khet Mein,' and 'Dhak Dhak'. Saroj Khan was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema award by the Kalank actress.

The Dhak Dhak girl @MadhuriDixit pays a tribute to Saroj Khan, the lady who contributed to her success as a dancing diva!#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperiencepic.twitter.com/PkC4FeSXIb — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019

Salman Khan's electric performances closes the night

