IIFA Awards 2018: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor walk green carpet; Mouni Roy, Nushrat Bharucha perform on day 1

A day prior to the onset of one of Bollywood's biggest award shows, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2018, actors, filmmakers and other members of the Hindi film fraternity made their way to IIFA Rocks 2018 on 22 June. A precursor to the main gala night, IIFA Rocks 2018 was filled with numerous dance performances, musical gigs, fashion shows and the technical awards giving ceremony.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan hosted the show and set the ball rolling right from the start. With Khurrana's innate charm and Aaryan's boy-next-door quirk, IIFA Rocks 2018 was a complete joyride.

Among major performers on the stage included TV actress Mouni Roy who set the stage on fire with a mashup of Bollywood hits. There was Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha who also danced on popular songs from her films.

Music composer Pritam paid a musical tribute to Dadasaheb Phalke with the aid of a live orchestra.

Actor Anil Kapoor and Dia Mirza walked the ramp for Shantanu and Nikhil, while Radhika Apte and Diana Penty walked for Vikram Phadnis.

From Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar to Kriti Sanon and Konkona Sensharma walked the IIFA green carpet on day 1 and looked their stylish best.

