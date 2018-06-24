IIFA Awards 2018: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor walk green carpet; Mouni Roy, Nushrat Bharucha perform on day 1
A day prior to the onset of one of Bollywood's biggest award shows, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2018, actors, filmmakers and other members of the Hindi film fraternity made their way to IIFA Rocks 2018 on 22 June. A precursor to the main gala night, IIFA Rocks 2018 was filled with numerous dance performances, musical gigs, fashion shows and the technical awards giving ceremony.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan hosted the show and set the ball rolling right from the start. With Khurrana's innate charm and Aaryan's boy-next-door quirk, IIFA Rocks 2018 was a complete joyride.
Baba wearing Lungi 😂😍 @arjunkapoor, @kartikaaryan and @ayushmannk dance to 'Hum Kaale Hai Toh'
All the crazy dance at #IIFARocks! @ShraddhaKapoor @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @ayushmannk @karanjohar @TheAaryanKartik #IIFA2018 🙌❤💓 pic.twitter.com/ZC6hkgP716 — स्त्री || SHRADDHA GEMS 💖 (@Shraddhas_Gems) June 23, 2018
The Handsome Gentlemen 😎 At IIFA ROCKS !! @varundvn @kartikaaryan @ayushmannk
Our dashing hosts for tonight! @TheAaryanKartik and @ayushmannk! #IIFARocks #IIFA2018 @IIFA pic.twitter.com/D0SdwJYykq — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 22, 2018
Among major performers on the stage included TV actress Mouni Roy who set the stage on fire with a mashup of Bollywood hits. There was Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha who also danced on popular songs from her films.
She came, she silzzed and she slayed! @Roymouni giving an amazing performance at #IIFArocks tonight. #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/M8mS0yCOe3
Mon's performance #IIFARocks #IIFA2018 @mouniroy_fc pic.twitter.com/m4ZBCPSwDg — MohitMouni FC (@TeamMouniMohit) June 22, 2018
#NushratBharucha's killer moves had everyone grooving right with her at #IIFArocks! #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/p5FovOQZto
Music composer Pritam paid a musical tribute to Dadasaheb Phalke with the aid of a live orchestra.
The surreal experience of a LIVE orchestra by the one and only, music genius, @ipritamofficial at #IIFARocks! #IIFA2018 https://t.co/OGWyzQQ3ax pic.twitter.com/Y5Ew9zcdua — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 22, 2018
Actor Anil Kapoor and Dia Mirza walked the ramp for Shantanu and Nikhil, while Radhika Apte and Diana Penty walked for Vikram Phadnis.
Showstoppers @radhika_apte and @DianaPenty owned the ramp and strut their style, showcasing the collection by ace designer @vikramphadnis1 at #IIFARocks . @myntra#IIFA2018 #IIFAStyledByMyntra pic.twitter.com/0nOpSzyrCS
Revolutionisng fashion and how! A splendid show put up by @shantanunikhil, with @AnilSkapoor and @deespeak walking the ramp at #IIFARocks.@NexaExperience#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/J4fhmG9oQ5 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 22, 2018
From Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar to Kriti Sanon and Konkona Sensharma walked the IIFA green carpet on day 1 and looked their stylish best.
We’re loving #KonkanaSenSharma’s Green Carpet look!#IIFA2018 #IIFARocks pic.twitter.com/uo1tSklltc
At @IIFA's special green carpet! Styled by - @kunalrawalvibe #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/H5dvSwqLDC — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 22, 2018
. @thedeol all suited up for B-towns big night, #IIFARocks #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/arj4wZrr1c
Count on @karanjohar to bring the bling to the Green Carpet!#IIFA2018 #IIFARocks pic.twitter.com/2p3lEuwNeB — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 22, 2018
⚡️ “IIFA 2018: Stunners of the Green Carpet”https://t.co/roKbT2I8tJ
. @Varun_dvn adds his share of awesomeness to the Green Carpet!#IIFA2018 #IIFARocks pic.twitter.com/uocYIDEbXP — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 22, 2018
. @ShraddhaKapoor wearing the stars, quite literally!#IIFA2018 #IIFARocks #IIFAStyledByMyntra pic.twitter.com/1VillHKohz
. @IuliaVantur is a vision in white😍 pic.twitter.com/yofQaeBYay — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 22, 2018
. @kritisanon setting Green Carpet goals!#IIFA2018 #IIFARocks #NEXAIIFAAwards pic.twitter.com/PMDzJl7kOC
. @iamDivyaKhosla and #BhushanKumar brighten up the Green Carpet with their charm and smile!#IIFA2018 #IIFARocks #NEXAIIFAAwards pic.twitter.com/XhlbnCI5wP — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 22, 2018
. @diamirzaofficial , Indian ambassador for UN environment, graces the green carpet in a ravishing green dress 💚#IIFARocks #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/M9qDVOjRLK
. @urvashimrautela looking stunning in her fairy tale gown! #IIFARocks #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/DPGT3s2k86 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 22, 2018
. @AnilKapoor adds a dash of ruggedness to the green carpet this evening at #IIFARocks!#IIFA2018 #NEXAIIFAAwards #StyledByMyntra pic.twitter.com/fnUUYOi7Gp
