IIFA Awards 2018: Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos wins big in technical category; Arijit Singh judged best singer

Bollywood stars are all set to give the audiences a night to remember this year at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. Loaded with riveting performances, dances and stage acts along with the award-distribution, the 19th IIFA Awards will be held at Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre as IIFA returns to the Thailand capital after a decade.

Before the gala night, the winners of the awards in the technical category were announced on 22 June. Anurag Basu-directed Jagga Jasoos emerged as the big winner; the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer bagged three awards for best background score, choreography and special effects. The film, in spite of receiving critical appreciation, failed to make a mark at the box office upon its release on 14 July, 2017.

According to a report on BollywoodLife, singers Arijit Singh and Meghna Mishra were honoured with the Best Playback Singer awards. Here's the complete list of winners in the technical awards category:

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh, 'Hawayein' (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra, 'Main Kaun Hoon' (Secret Superstar)

Best Background Score: Pritam Chakraborty, Jagga Jasoos

Best Lyrics: Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana & Manoj Muntashir, 'Mere Rashke Qamar' (Baadshaho)

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Jagga Jasoos

Best Special Effects: NY VFXWALA, Jagga Jasoos

Best Screenplay: Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jainas, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Dialogues: Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Editing: Venkat Mathew, Newton

Best Cinematography - Marcin Laskawiec, Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Sound Design - Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan, Tiger Zinda Hai

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 12:16 PM