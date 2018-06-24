IIFA Awards 2018: Varun Dhawan, Rekha to Bobby Deol — what to expect from this year's performances

The 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is set to unfold as the gala event takes place in Bangkok's Siam Niramit Theatre on 24 June. The IIFA Awards, beyond recognising the best of the previous year's works, is also known for the enthralling performances by Bollywood stars at the awards finale. Like every year, IIFA Awards 2018 will see a host of stars who will set the stage on fire with their performances, dances and stage acts.

While most of the Bollywood stars have already set their foot in the Thailand capital, fans back in India are anticipatedly waiting to see their favourite stars perform.

In the lineup of this year's performances, there's Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor who are prepping hard for their respective gigs. Bollywood diva Rekha will also be seen this year shaking a leg or two at the IIFA stage.

Upon being asked by the Press Trust of India about the details of her performance, the Bollywood veteran said, "I have a second name-mystery. If I tell you now, then what's the point?". So, hers is definitely going to be a surprise act, as it has been a while that fans have seen her performing on stage.

However, the young blood seems to be charged up and are practising hard to get their moves perfect. Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan is set to perform freestyle hip-hop as he grooves to a mash-up of his hit numbers, including 'Sau Tarah Ke', 'Aa Toh Sahi' and 'Tan Tana Tan'. In addition to that, he will also shake a leg on Guru Randhawa's track 'High Rated Gabru', reports Mid-Day. He also did a live act with the audience at a marketplace in Bangkok.

Aaj phir ek baar dekho aaya Shanivaar!

Your hero is here to shake a leg with you! Where are you?#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/N8SAywVFcG — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 23, 2018

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are also reported to be performing together at the gala night.

If rehearsals look this fun, we can only imagine what @arjunk26 and @kritisanon have in store for us at #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/ZZnC7Bka8v — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 23, 2018

Speaking about her performance, Sanon said, "I am doing a medley of our songs. My songs and then Arjun's songs. It's a nice mixture of the two and I feel like it's great when a performance has a story to it... Ours does. I get to do the 'nakhras', dancing, expressions and everything. I am performing on 'Ik Vaari Aa', 'Main Tera Boyfriend' and 'Tukur Tukur'," reports Indo-Asian News Service.

While Kapoor suddenly took to illness, he tweeted saying he hopes to recuperate soon and nail his performance. "I hate being sick... It's such a dilemma sometimes do you medicate yourself and work through the sickness or rest it out and lose out on work at your time... Anyway I guess have to rest it out and recover in time for @IIFA & nail it on stage there..." Kapoor had tweeted on 21 June.

With Salman Khan's Race 3, Bobby Deol resurrected his Bollywood career. This year at IIFA Awards 2018, the Gupt actor will also be seen performing. "I've always had a great time at IIFA and once again, after seven years I am performing, for which I am really, very excited. I do not feel nervous. I have nothing to lose, I lost out on a few years of not working and performing, so now I just want to do it," as reported by ANI.

Years of art and cinematic heritage amalgamated at the Osian's Inaugural Event, unveiled by @thedeol along with Ramesh Sippy, @urvashimrautela and Savika Pinky.#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/heIKL5WkbR — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 23, 2018

Among other performances this year, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen promoting his film Sanju at the IIFA. Whether he is going to perform on Sanju songs or his past Bollywood numbers, nothing is known yet.

Rockstar #RanbirKapoor set to strike all the right chords in our hearts. #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/czUxR4FpMW — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

Shraddha Kapoor also has an act lined up for the finale. Iulia Vantur is also speculated to make her presence felt on the IIFA stage this year.

While rehearsals were on in full swing, we managed to capture these candid moments on camera. Have a look at the party we have in store for you this weekend.#IIFA2018 #NEXAIIFAAwards #Myntra pic.twitter.com/EKrc0UirzN — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 22, 2018

Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting the awards night.

