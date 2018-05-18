IIFA Awards 2018: Location, performance line-up, hosts — all you need to know about the Bollywood extravaganza

The International India Film Academy Awards (or famously known as IIFA Awards) are just round the corner. Often touted to be Bollywood's biggest award show with film stars making jaw-dropping red-carpet (or green carpet) appearances, coupled with other events around the main award show.

This year's awards gala (19th Annual IIFA Awards) is expected to be held in Bangkok, Thailand after a gap of 10 years. It is scheduled to go on for three days — from 22 June to 24 June at the Siam Niramit Theatre, which hosts the country's most-popular theatre production.

Wizcraft International, the producers and creators of the IIFA, are gearing up to put up a Bollywood entertainment show interspersed with cultural elements from Thailand.

Andre Timmins, one of the three forces behind Wizcraft International, told IANS, "We're excited to go back to Bangkok. There are a lot of interesting things we are doing and we hope this edition becomes exciting for people to come and have fun." Lisbon and Paris were the other places they were considering for this year. "But we chose Bangkok because we felt it's close by and this year we thought we will go somewhere close. And Bangkok is a place that has changed tremendously. There are more flights, hotels, restaurants and our industry loves Bangkok."

Filmmaker and talk-show host Karan Johar has been roped in to anchor the show along with Riteish Deshmukh; both of them have previously hosted IIFA shows.

Thank you @karanjohar for the amazing kind words but nothing as amazing as you #IIFA2018 @IIFA pic.twitter.com/6c5lMCuS3N — Andre Timmins (@WizAndreTimmins) May 17, 2018

Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana will host the music event section, named IIFA Rocks. Adding a unique charm to the event will be composer Pritam. "Pritam is doing a very interesting piece using a lot of local Thailand musicians and instruments. He is putting together something very different," Timmins said.

The stars sharing a light moment on the stage at #IIFA2018 Press Conference. pic.twitter.com/Cjh9dizrjd — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) May 17, 2018

As for the performers, only Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have been confirmed.

Ranbir said he was extremely excited for this edition."Bangkok is the place where I first won my IIFA award for my debut film Saawariya. I am looking forward," he said.

Karan Johar said that this year the event will be grander as several Bollywood stars will be seen performing.

"I think the IIFA stage is always the most glamorous. It is large and has all the epicness... Also this year we have so many performances... We have Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor and many other movie stars who are going to light up the stage in Bangkok and I can't wait to get back," the filmmaker said.

Asked who hosts the best after parties, Karan said, "It's always Salman Khan, who has the best after parties. He is definitely the man who brings everyone together in one room. So every time there's IIFA and Salman is there, there's always a big after party in his room."

Shahid said he was not sure if his wife Mira Kapoor and daughter Misha would join him. "I'd definitely be there," he said.

Kartik, who will make a debut as a host in the event, says he is excited about the event.

(With inputs from IANS)

Updated Date: May 18, 2018 15:30 PM