IIFA Awards 2018: Jagga Jasoos tops winners' list in technical categories; Tumhari Sulu leads nominations

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos has topped the winners' list in the technical categories for the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards to be held in Bangkok this month.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos is about a boy named Jagga, whose adoptive father, Bagchi, enrolls him in a boarding school and mysteriously disappears.

The film has cornered three awards in the technical category, including Background Score, Best Choreography and Special Effects.

Other winners include Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, who bagged the Best Screenplay for Bareilly Ki Barfi; and Hitesh Kewalya won Best Dialogues for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Marcin Laskawiec bagged the Best Cinematography and Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan of Yash Raj Films have won the Best Sound Design for superstar Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

Shweta Venkat Mathew earned the Best Editing Award for Newton and Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir were named for the Best Lyrics Awards for the song Mere Rashke Qamar from Baadshaho.

Singer Arijit Singh has won accolades for the Best Playback Singer (Male) for the song Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal and Meghna Mishra was named as the Best Playback Singer (Female) for Main Kaun Hoon from Secret Superstar.

IIFA Awards is all set to be held at the Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok from 21 to 24 June.

Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu leads the overall nomination pack for IIFA Awards this year.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 17:58 PM