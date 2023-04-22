IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) and AquaKraft on the occasion of World Earth Day announced the launch of a unique Water advocacy & influencer program called Be Water+ve which endeavors to incubate a movement to make India’s villages Water +ve. The program is inspired by Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision & inspiration of achieving Water Security by 2047.

The Be Water +ve movement will be a composite of active advocacy addressing water security, on-ground interventions in drinking water, sanitation & water recycling, community participation and governance, guided by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and several knowledge partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “Looking ahead the need for water is increasing manifold. While the Jal Shakti Ministry has been doing extensive work that is being recognized as an inspiring effort across the world, it can only succeed when people join hands with government efforts. As our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji has said, Jal Jan Abhiyaan and Jan Bhagidaari are needed simultaneously to achieve India’s Water Vision 2047 thereby ensuring longevity and permanent solutions.”

“The participation of corporate India and civil society only amplifies the effort and would give a definite sense of ownership. I take this opportunity to laud the campaign BE WATER+ve jointly launched by IIFA & AquaKraft. The most notable part of this campaign is the on-ground water management interventions proposed with inclusive participation by Corporates and Civil Society that would be amplified by celebrity ambassadors. I invite Corporates to join this campaign and contribute towards making India Water +ve. I congratulate IIFA & AquaKraft for curating such a unique initiative to activate public effort to Be Water +ve and commit to provide them all needed guidance and active support from the Jal Shakti Ministry”, Minister Shekhawatji added.

“Working together, IIFA and AquaKraft will create an informative and exciting campaign that would enlist support from civil society, corporate India and global corporates, while at the same time ensuring that the technologies deployed are world class, sustainable and easy to implement over long periods accommodating climatic changes in line with the vision of Water SECURITY 2047”, said Dr Subramanya Kusnur speaking on behalf of the Be Water +ve initiative.

IIFA is the biggest film awards celebration that has been held for 23 years across the world and enjoys a viewership of 800m globally. The cinema celebration platform has been the largest celebrity advocacy platform and has been consistently activating social advocacy campaigns about the environment since 2007.

AquaKraft has been at the forefront of advocating water sustainability since its inception in 2010. Over the decade it has innovated and implemented green, energy efficient and water +ve technologies in the area of drinking water & sanitation across the length and breadth of India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.