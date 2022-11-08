Bollywood’s biggest superstar and global icon Ranveer Singh is all set to dazzle at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with his electrifying performance for the prestigious IIFA Awards next year! Ranveer, who is the Brand Ambassador of Yas Island, will deliver a never seen before onstage performance at the 23rd edition of IIFA Awards at the magnificent Etihad Arena in 2023. Ranveer is regarded as the undisputed best live performer of his generation and the energy is set to be off the scale when he takes the stage at the IIFA awards night.

This already popular & high-demand event, the IIFA awards and weekend, will return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on February 10th and 11th, 2023. IIFA is the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema and it is set to bring together the very best in music and entertainment under one roof.

Ranveer Singh, who has become the cultural ambassador of India given his soaring popularity the world over, will give audiences attending the IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, a performance that they will never forget.

Talking about the event Superstar Ranveer Singh says, “I’m excited to be headlining IIFA again with a performance that hopefully will be memorable to all those attending it. I’m thrilled for this one because I will be performing at Yas Island, my home away from home. As the Brand Ambassador for such a spectacular destination, I cannot wait to showcase the island to my friends from the industry, as well as to those attending this event as an audience. I’m anticipating the most incredible IIFA experience to date at Yas because I know it will be epic in every way possible!”

The grandiose global event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

