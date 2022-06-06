Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture of Abhishek Bachchan dancing at the IIFA Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

The megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has always been a cheerleader for his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Whether it's his acting performance or personal work, the doting father always shares every small achievement of Junior Bachchan on small media.

The veteran actor recently shared compliments he received on his son's IIFA performance, which was recently held in Abu Dhabi. Big B posted a pic of Abhishek's performance and shared the compliments in the caption, which read, "“Amitji... Abhishek just rocked IIFA...your blessings will take him to another level...” “ the Arena shook when he took the stage “ “Abhishek was electrifying on stage, sir! Especially with his Dasvi performance!”! “Yesterday night saw Abhishek's performance at IIFA. He was simply outstanding. The best performance.” My extreme gratitude and love to all for your kind words .. "

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Runway 34, which also featured Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Angira Dhar, Boman Irani and others in prominent roles. It was directed and produced by Ajay Devgn and was released during the Eid weekend.

He will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva. Directed by Ayan Mukerji of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid fame, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. It also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.

The actor also has multiple biggies under his belt, which include Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone, Uunchai with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani.

​ Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​