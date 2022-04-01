IIFA 2022 Nominations: ‘Shershaah’ takes the lead with 12 Nominations, Ludo and 83 emerge as strong contenders.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, one of the biggest and most talked about award shows in Indian cinema, has announced its 12 Popular Category nominations for the 22nd edition of the show, which will be held on May 20th and 21st, 2022, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Rounding out the 12 popular categories are: Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Performance in A Leading Role (Female and Male), Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female and Male), Best Music, Best Playback Singer (Female and Male), Best Story (Original and Adapted), and Best Lyrics.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer biographical war action drama Shershaah leads the way, amassing the highest number of nominations, 12 in total. ’83 and Ludo come in close second with 9 and 6 nominations, respectively, followed by Thappad and Atrangi Re with 5 and Mimi with 4 nominations. The top picks for the Best Picture category are Shershaah, ’83, Ludo, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Thappad.

Nominations for the best direction category are Kabir Khan (‘83), Anurag Basu (Ludo), Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham), Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah) and Anubhav Sinha (Thappad).The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) are Vidya Balan (Sherni), Kriti Sanon (Mimi), Sanya Malhotra (Pagglait), Kiara Advani (Shershaah) and Taapsee Pannu (Thappad).The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) are Ranveer Singh (83), Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham), Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah), the late Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium) and Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle).The nominees for Performance in a supporting role (Female) are Gauahar Khan (14 Phere), Radhika Madan (Angrezi Medium), Lara Dutta (Bell Bottom), Shalini Vatsa (Ludo) and Sai Tamhankar (Mimi). The nominees for Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) are Jiiva (83), Pankaj Tripathi (83), Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo), Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior), Kumud Mishra (Thappad). The nominees for Music Direction are Pritam (83), A.R. Rahman (99 Songs), A.R. Rahman (Atrangi Re), Pritam (Ludo), Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak and Jaani (Shershaah). The nominees for Playback Singer (Female) are Shreya Goshal for the song Chaka Chak (Atrangi Re), Priya Saraiya for Kalle Kalle (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), Shreya Ghoshal for Param Sundari (Mimi), Jasleen Royal for Ranjha (Shershaah) and Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah). The nominees for Playback Singer (Male) are Arijit Singh for the song Lehra Do (83), Arijit Singh for Rait Zara Si (Atrangi Re), Arijit Singh for Aabaad Barbaad (Ludo), Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah), B Praak for Mann Bharryaa (Shershaah).

