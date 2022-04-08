Bollywood Biggies Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and more set to entertain at the 22nd edition of IIFA 2022 at YAS Island, Abu Dhabi this year.

The 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema- the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is all set to unite the world to showcase cinematic excellence, bringing its global brand presence in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on 20th and 21st May, 2022.

The highly anticipated NEXA IIFA Awards will witness electrifying performances by Bollywood megastars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi among others at the most coveted annual ceremony that promises to be a mélange of glitz, glamour and entertainment.

The grandiose global event will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

With excitement increasing all over the world, people can now buy tickets to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema here or you can head to the website where fans can add all that they need for their visit to Yas Island.

Alongside the arena and Yas Bay, guests visiting Yas Island will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences. From award-winning theme parks, the record-breaking CLYMB™️ Abu Dhabi, the capital’s largest mall, 160 dining options, a scenic beach and mangroves, luxurious hospitality stays and so much more, there’s a lot to explore!

