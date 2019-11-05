IFFI 2019: Special section at event to screen seven Konkani language films, announces Pramod Sawant

The 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will have a special section on Goa under which seven local films would be screened, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on 5 November (Tuesday). Sawant on Monday attended the IFFI 2019 steering committee's meeting chaired by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi.

During the meeting, a review was done of preparations for the golden jubilee edition of IFFI, beginning from November 20, Sawant told PTI. "Seven Goan films will be screened under a special section during the nine-day event," he said.

The opposition Congress and the film fraternity from Goa had earlier expressed displeasure over the absence of Konkani language films in the Indian Panorama section of IFFI.

Sawant said a decision was also taken to have additional screens to showcase more number of films during the festival. "Also, an open air auditorium having a seating capacity of around 1,600 would be set up at the Miramar beach in Panaji," Sawant said.

The IFFI will be held in Goa from 20 to 28 November .

The coastal state has been hosting the festival since 2004, when Manohar Parrikar was the chief minister. In 2014, Goa was declared as the permanent venue for hosting IFFI.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 15:59:05 IST