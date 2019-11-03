International Film Festival of India 2019: French actress Isabelle Huppert to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

The International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) is a highly prestigious and anticipated film festival in India. This year the festival will honour two times Cannes winner french actress Isabelle Huppert. She will be conferred with a “Lifetime Achievement Award – Foreign Artiste” at the upcoming edition that also marks the 50th anniversary of the film festival.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar took to his social media account to announce the news

Check out the announcement here

The French actress who has continually left us in an awe with stellar performances on screen, #IsabelleHuppert, will be honoured with the "LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD" at #IFFI2019 at its Golden Jubilee. #IFFI50 @satija_amit @goacm @MIB_India @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/Tl8VbUVU4z — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) November 2, 2019

Isabelle is a highly celebrated actress in the arena of international cinema. She has won a number of awards at various prestigious film festivals including Venice Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, and others.

She has appeared in more than 120 films since her debut in 1971. With 16 nominations, she is the most nominated actress for the César Award, national film award of France. She twice won the César Award for Best Actress, for La Cérémonie (1995) and Elle (2016). She also received an Oscar nomination for the latter.

The 50th International Film Festival of India, 2019 will witness over 200 best films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 non feature films in Indian panorama section.

The 50th IFFI will be held in Goa from 20 to 28 November , 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 13:31:01 IST