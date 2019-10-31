IFFI 2019: Pedro Almodóvar's Pain and Glory, Dardenne Brothers' Young Ahmed among 17 films to be screened in Master Frames segment

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will screen 17 films from world renowned directors like Pedro Almodovar, Costa-Gavras, Werner Herzog and Hirokazu Kore-eda under its 'Master Frames' segment.

Turkish director Semih Kaplanoglu's Commitment, which is Turkey's entry in the International Feature category at Oscars, will have its world premiere at the festival and is also a part of 'Master Frames'.

The festival, in its golden jubilee year, will screen About Endlessness by Roy Andersson, Adults in the Room by Gavras, By The Grace Of God by Francois Ozon, Daniel by Niels Arden Oplev, Devil Between The Legs by Arturo Ripstein, Family Romance LLC by Werner Herzog, Guest Of Honor by Atom Egoyan, Matthias & Maxime by Xavier Dolan, Mr Jones by Agniezka Holland, Almodovar's Pain And Glory, The Golden Glove by Fatih Akin, The Halt by Lav Diaz, The Truth by Kore-eda, The Weasel's Tale by Juan Jos Campanella and Young Ahmed by Dardenne Brothers.

Most of the films in this category are being screened for the first time at the festival, a release said.

The 50th edition of the festival will witness the participation of over 200 films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 non feature films in Indian panorama section and more than 10,000 people and film lovers.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 17:33:07 IST