Pedro Almodóvar's Pain and Glory, starring Antonio Banderas, selected as Spain's entry for Oscars 2020

Sep 05, 2019 19:55:15 IST

Pedro Almodóvar's latest drama Pain and Glory, which was inspired by his own life story, will represent the country in the competition for this year's Oscars, Spain's Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

The film starring Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz will compete with other global entries for a nomination as Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory. Image from Twitter

Pain and Glory received broad acclaim at this year's Cannes Film Festival in France, where Banderas won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of a film director in his decline who flirts with drugs and has to confront his own past.

Almodóvar won a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival in August.

