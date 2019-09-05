Pedro Almodóvar's Pain and Glory, starring Antonio Banderas, selected as Spain's entry for Oscars 2020

Pedro Almodóvar's latest drama Pain and Glory, which was inspired by his own life story, will represent the country in the competition for this year's Oscars, Spain's Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

The film starring Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz will compete with other global entries for a nomination as Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Pain and Glory received broad acclaim at this year's Cannes Film Festival in France, where Banderas won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of a film director in his decline who flirts with drugs and has to confront his own past.

Dolor y gloria, de Pedro Almodóvar, es la película que representará a España en la 92 edición de los Oscar. pic.twitter.com/NIs88ZrOwf — Academia de Cine (@Academiadecine) September 5, 2019

Almodóvar won a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival in August.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 19:55:15 IST