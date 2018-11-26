You are here:

IFFI 2018: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan to be honoured with Special Award at closing ceremony

FP Staff

November 26, 2018 17:17:10 IST

Legendary screenwriter Salim Khan will be honoured with IFFI Special Award for his lifetime contribution to cinema.

Salim Khan. Image from Twitter @fidal_sohel

Khan, one half of the famous writer duo Salim-Javed credited for penning popular films such as Sholay and Zanjeer, among others, will receive the honour at the closing ceremony of the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India on 28 November.

According to a PIB press release, the 83-year-old writer will be presented with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a certificate and a shawl.

Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore made the announcement on Twitter on 26 November.

"It's a privilege for #IFFI to honour #SalimKhan for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema at #IFFI2018. Join us in presenting the award to him at the closing ceremony of #IFFI2018," Rathore tweeted.

The festival, which kickstarted on 20 November, opened with Julien Landais' film The Aspern Papers, starring Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. The film is based on a novel written by acclaimed writer Henry James.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2018 17:17 PM

