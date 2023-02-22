Spy thriller as a genre is currently a magnet that is attracting a lot of audience attention. The audience has recently witnessed an engaging spy thriller, Pathaan which is just magnificent and grand as it looked. The way it created records around all the corners is evidence that the time has come that this genre is going to set its rule. The film made the audience hooked to their seats which led to book its magnificent success. One such masterpiece spy thriller that has recently been released is ‘The Night Manager‘. Having grabbed the OTT screens with its release, the show is truly emerging as a winner that has everything to match the standards of Pathaan. Calling it a stunningly packed entertainment box won’t be wrong.

It’s been a time since we as an audience have been waiting for an edgy spy thriller, thanks to the directors Priyanka Ghose, Rukh Nabeel, and Sandeep Modi who conceptualized and presented a show like ‘The Night Manager’. Well studded with a stunning and glamorous cast of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala, it’s well-served content on the OTT grounds that is out and out a winner, be it in terms of the glam factor or its suspense full story the series has a lot to offer to its audience all on the extra large scale. The brilliant cinematography very aptly glorified the visuals that make every frame a beautiful visual to set our eye on. Truly marvelous in its production value, the series is well equipped with stylish action the way you have seen in Pathaan.

Being an adaptation of the British television series ‘The Night Manager’, I can say that this is the best adaptation that I have witnessed so far.

Moreover, If we see how Pathaan has left the audience impressed, The Night Manager is nothing less than it. I can guarantee that this 4 episodic series will give the audience a much-needed spy thriller that they have always waited for. It’s a sheer surprise package that the audience has never expected but this series has it all.

