The Oscars are all set to take place on 12 March with Jimmy Kimmel set to host the prestigious ceremony. The comedian is all set to host the Academy Awards for the third time. But amid all the excitement, the shadow of last year’s Chris Rock– Will Smith slap gate controversy still looms overs the Oscars. In a recent interview, Jimmy Kimmel joked about the dispute and revealed his plan if such an incident re-occurs. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 55-year-old said that he is definitely going to size up the person who slapped him, before reacting to the scenario.

“If somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the s**t out of them on television. And if it’s the Rock, I run,” the comedian joked.

Kimmel also made light of the last Oscar controversy he was involved in, saying that the slap gate scandal had moved his Oscar mistake to the second-biggest upset. For those who remember, when Kimmel last hosted the Oscars in 2017, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s musical La La Land was named as the movie of the year, only to have the award rescinded due to a mix-up with the envelopes. The Best Picture Oscar was ultimately handed over to director Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight.

“Yeah, we got knocked down the list. It’s disappointing in a lot of ways. If you’re gonna be part of a f****p, it might as well be the biggest one ever. Being part of the second-biggest f****p doesn’t carry as much cachet,” the television presenter added.

The comedian also said that not mentioning the slap gate scandal in his opening monologue at the Oscars would be weird, even though it has been done and dusted to death. “Well, whatever I say about slap gate, it’s going to have to be great, right? Because so much has been said about it and there’s so much focus on it. I obviously don’t want to make the whole monologue about the controversy, but it would be ridiculous not to mention it,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Host said.

The Oscars will be broadcast live in India on the morning of 13 March from 5:30 am at Disney+ Hotstar.

