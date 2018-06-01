I was gung-ho about Veere Di Wedding the minute I read the script, reveals Kareena Kapoor Khan

In the midst of hectic promotions for upcoming film Veere Di Wedding (Releases today, 1 June), Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen sauntering into the sprawling sets of a suburban studio — feeling at ease, laughing and chatting with people around her.

“It's just that I don’t like the promotion part,” she says. But movie sets is where she belongs. Kareena, the fourth generation actor from the Kapoor family, has repeatedly said that she cannot imagine her life without acting. Few years back when asked if she fears that she will have to make place for other actresses, Kareena had said, "I haven't thought of it as yet. I think I will be like Zohra Sehgal who would be working till 90, so tough luck. I am not going to give my place to anyone".

It could be the reason why the film’s producer, Rhea Kapoor calls her the bravest woman in Bollywood, or director Shashanka Ghosh calls her 'simply amazing'. When both Rhea and Ghosh were toying with the idea of shooting with her when she was pregnant, thinking that the story would become more substantial, Kareena was game.

“Shashanka and Rhea took three months to rework the script so that I could shoot with a baby bump. They had written the pregnant version as well and had planned to show my character six months pregnant but they didn’t get the maternity insurance and there was no safeguard against suffering a mishap. So we scrapped the idea of shooting during pregnancy," reveals Kareena, adding, "Rhea was willing to wait for me even if it meant delaying the film by another year. No one ever put any pressure on me. I knew I would take time to resume because I had to be with Taimur. I returned to the set in Delhi over six months after delivery, sometime in May last year. This team supported me completely. If I had a night shoot, they didn't call me for the next 12 hours so that I could be with my son. And in case of a morning schedule, they'd let me off early."

While there are actresses who complain about being replaced for ridiculous reasons, here the makers of Veere Di Weddingi were willing to wait for Kareena for a year-and-a-half, which says it all. Isn’t this a sign of superstardom?

“The minute I read the script I called Rhea and told her I was really gung-ho about it. I haven’t done something like this. When directors and producers come with these kind of scripts, actors want to back such subjects. Look at Udta Punjab, mainstream actors like Shahid, Alia, me and Diljit — who is a huge superstar in Punjab — were happy to back that film. If you bring a great script to an actor, I am sure they are going to give that confidence to the director and producer,” says Kareena.

It is said that the producers were a bit hesitant to approach her initially thinking that she may not agree to do a film with another mainstream actress (Sonam Kapoor) and on a subject that has never been tackled in Bollywood before. But Kareena jumped at the idea.

“This film is different, the language is different. I have never done a film before with three other women, which is so real yet in a very different space, keeping commercial and economic aspects in mind. People are used to seeing me opposite Aamir [ Khan], Shah Rukh [ Khan] or Salman [ Khan]. Four girls helming a film all by themselves is refreshing. She [Rhea] thought I won’t do it because actors either want to play the protagonist or be paired with a Khan," says Kareena.

“One keeps trying to do different things and Veere... is a step towards that. The whole idea of a film based on four friends — we haven’t seen it after Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. We have always made such films from the male perspective but to have a film with girlfriends as friends and four female pivotal characters is great. So it can be called a story about four people who happen to be women,” she adds, saying, "If Dil Chahta Hai wasn’t a bromance or male flick then why should Veere be called a chick flick? It can simply be called a film with great characters."

So was shooting for Veere Di Wedding, with a bunch of powerful female actors, any different from the films she usually does? “Shooting is fun when the energy is right. Our chemistry is showing. We entertained ourselves and made it more fun,” she says. However, she adds that she couldn’t relate to her character, Kalindi Puri. “I think Kalindi is completely different from me. I have always been for love, a sucker for love, whereas Kalindi is commitment phobic. I am very sure of my life, I am in total control of it, whereas Kalindi is not as much in control,” says Kareena.

Beyond Veere Di Wedding, Kareena is tight-lipped about her next film. While there have been reports that she will be paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Salute, the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, and that she may also be finalised for Karan Johar's next, Kareena refused to confirm any of this by merely saying that her next film would happen at the end of this year.

And finally, we have to ask about Taimur. Kareena excuses herself, saying, “I'm now very bored answering about Taimur. Even when he is not here with me I am asked about him.”

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 14:22 PM