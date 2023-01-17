Almost two years ago, Aditya Rawal had made his debut in Bamfaad. From then to now, he has evolved as an actor and the evident lies in his effortless portrayal of a tribal man in Disney+ Hotstar’s Aar Ya Paar. With his father’s looks and acting skills, and his abilities to take on difficult roles and portray them with ease, the young actor is in for some good work in the coming future. In a conversation with Firstpost, Aditya Rawal talks about his preparation for playing a tribal and why it is a good time for actos. Excerpts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Rawal (@aditya___rawal)

You play a very different character. Tell us about your preparation for the role

I feel the character of Sarju is very inherently different from the person I am. I tried to make as deeper ties as possible with this character be it the dialect or the archery, the movements or the gestures unique to that tribe. We have certain gestures accepted globally, like nodding and applauding but it was not necessary that this tribe would have the same gestures. I also tried to make the dialect as conversational as possible and had to work with different bows and arrows. The idea was to shoot while being comfortable enough with these things, but no matter how much time you take, you keep going deeper and deeper into the character. We, as city dwellers, look at nature as a resource and exploit it whereas for tribal across the world, it is a part of them. To make that switch was the most important.

On OTT boom

It is fantastic to get an opportunity like this and for actors to sink their teeth into such diverse characters. Every character is treated like they have own motive in life apart from being a hanger on for some hero or heroine. For creators too it is a great opportunity as they can explore worlds like they have never been able to explore before and dive in and go deeper to such worlds. There is also more time to tell stories with a wider range of viewers as we have access to global films and television now. Foreign audiences too can watch our stories and get hooked as well. With it also comes content fatigue but those things will balance out eventually in the longer run.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.