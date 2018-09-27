You are here:

I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie to helm remake of 2017 Norwegian supernatural thriller Thelma

Craig Gillespie has been roped in to direct the English remake of Norwegian film Thelma.

The supernatural horror drama film, directed by Joachim Trier, was released in 2017 and follows a sheltered young religious woman Thelma, played by Eili Harboe, who discovers she has an inexplicable power that materializes when she feels desire for a female student at her university. Kaya Wilkins, Henrik Rafaelson and Ellen Dorrit Petersen were part of the supporting cast.

Thelma opened to critical acclaim, carrying 92% fresh rating and 7.3/10 score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also the Norwegian entry for the Best Foreign Language film at the 2018 Academy Awards but it did not make it to final five.

Christy Hall was recently hired to pen the screenplay for the remake, which will be financed and produced by FilmNation, reported Deadline.

Gillespie, 51, is best known for directing Tonya Harding-biopic I, Tonya with Margot Robbie in the lead and Ryan Gosling-starrer Lars and the Real Girl.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 16:41 PM