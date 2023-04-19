While this year’s Academy Awards did come as a big winner for India with two Oscars for The Elephant Whisperersand RRR, everyone was left disappointed when the winners were not given adequate time to deliver their winning speeches. From filmmaker Guneet Monga’s speech being cut to half to Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose not getting the chance to speak, these moments left a lot of Indians upset and irked over the Academy. However, it seems like the lyricist has “no complaints” over the same as he believes that he created “history” in just one second that he got on the stage. For the unversed, Chandrabose along with composer MM Keeravaani received the prestigious award at the 95th Academy Awards. While Keeravaani managed to deliver an overwhelming 30-second speech, Chandrabose just got a second which he used to greet the audience with a ‘namaste’.

Chandrabose recently opened up about his moment at the Oscars and noted how getting even a moment on a stage like that was enough for him.

“Keeravaani sir was given 45 minutes to speak but he spoke for only 30 seconds following which the music started playing. Whereas I just got one second and all I said was ‘namaste’ which was enough to create history,” said Chandrabose who seemed quite happy with what he got.

He further also went on to add that winning the Oscar is more than enough and saying that one word made him extremely proud and happy. “Namaste became history. That’s why I always say that we don’t need hours to make history. Even one second is enough,” he added.

Apart from this, the award-winning lyricist also went on to speak about his emotions attached to Naatu Naatu as he said that the song has India’s “local flavour” to it and further reflects his old memories from his childhood days. He also shared his experience while working on the song with MM Keeravaani and further recalled the challenges that came up throughout the process.

Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win

After winning several international awards and becoming a global sensation, RRR’s Naatu Naatu song won an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards this year under the category of Best Music (Original Song). The entire team along with director SS Rajamouli, lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and the musical duo were present to witness the historic moment.

