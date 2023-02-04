Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who’s had an eventful 2022 with three back-to-back releases, is currently busy shooting for an upcoming project. Tahir has his plate full with a couple of untitled projects, followed by the second season of his much-awaited show – Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

Amidst his choc-a-block schedule, Tahir has gotten nostalgic about his film Looop Lapeta where he starred alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film, that received immense critical acclaim and was applauded for its quirky concept, has completed a year today.

On the film’s first anniversary, an ecstatic Tahir says, “Can’t believe it’s already been a year since Looop Lapeta released. It’s a very special film that I got to be a part of. Satya’s character had shades that I had never explored before. Playing a character who was wacky and a romantic was challenging and fun. Looop Lapeta gave me a chance to showcase my crazy, quirky side. I had some really fun sessions with my director Aakash Bhatia while prepping for the film and to understand the tone of physical comedy in my character.”

He adds, “And I feel validated when I see the amount of love that I have gotten for portraying Satya. It is unbelievable. Also, collaborating with Taapsee was amazing. She constantly ups the ante of her commitment on set, I really admire her journey as an artist and I am looking forward to working with her again, soon.”

