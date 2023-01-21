'I don't have money to watch Pathaan, will kill myself if I am unable to on January 25,' says Shah Rukh Khan's fan

As the release date of Shah Rukh Rukh and Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited film Pathaan draws nearer, fans can’t control their excitement to see King Khan back on the screen after four long years. The advance booking for Pathaan’s tickets has also opened ahead of its scheduled theatrical release and is creating records. There is no doubt to it that the actor enjoys a massive fan following and his film inching close to its release has left fans going gaga on social media. While fans wait for the film’s to be out in cinemas, an avid SRK fan has taken things to the next level.

Sharing an emotional video on social media, a fan named Riyan sought financial help from others to help him watch the film. He further threatened to kill himself if he could not watch the film in theatres. Taking to his Twitter handle, the young man spoke in Hindi and said, “If I am not able to watch Pathaan film in movie halls, then I’ll kill myself by jumping in the pond. I wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan and also watch Pathaan, but I don’t have the money for that. I will jump in the pond on 25 January if I can’t watch Pathaan.”

Check out the video here:



As soon as the video was shared, it received multiple reactions from people. While some criticised the man for risking his life for just a movie, a few SRK fans also offered to send him tickets for the film. A user wrote, “Where is the wisdom of sacrificing life for 3 hours of entertainment, Jabra fan? Don’t give your life brother, I will give you the money for the ticket. contact me before die”, while another person commented, “What use are you to the nation and your own family if your life is a throwaway for an entertainer? What difference does a movie make in your life? It doesn’t earn you money, respect, or fame. Watch movies for entertainment only.”

The video has so far racked up thousands of views and grabbed the attention of social media users.

Speaking about ‘Pathaan‘, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand. The latest installment in the Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent roles. The film is all set to release on 25 January 2023.

