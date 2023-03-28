'I can just be me...': Johnny Depp on making a fresh start in England post court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard

Months after going through a long-drawn controversial court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp has been keeping a low profile and taking out time for some solitude. The actor’s personal life has clearly forced him to take a step back from movies. Depp is presently enjoying a quiet life in the English countryside, experiencing the simple joys of life with the local culture and people. Speaking about his new life, Depp, in a recent interview with a local magazine Somerset Life, spoke about how things are working out for him in Somerset.

Sharing how he loves “places with character”, Depp revealed about his homes in various places that are all special to him. “I don’t have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special,” he added.

‘British people are so cool and I can be just me’: Johnny Depp

Praising the place and the people in Somerset, Depp went on to share how the area has allowed him to live more comfortably out of the spotlight. “British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour without going over the top. I don’t mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family,” he said.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star also noted that the place has allowed him to go to shops without getting mobbed by people, adding that the low-key lifestyle suits him better than some might think. “In truth, I’m quite a shy person. That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that’s nice,” Depp added.

It is pertinent to note that Johnny Depp has been trying out some out-of-box ideas to enjoy a life of his own. He recently also took an unannounced helicopter ride for shopping at the Hemswell Antiques Centres, leaving the staff and other customers surprised.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.