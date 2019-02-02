I AM KING: The Michael Jackson Experience, a live concert paying tribute to singer, will reach India in March

I AM KING: The Michael Jackson Experience, a live concert paying tribute to late Michael Jackson, will be performed in India in March. According to Indo Asian News Service, seven shows of the concert will be organised in Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Bengaluru's St John's Auditorium from 13 to 17 March.

I AM KING - The Michael Jackson Experience will feature several artistes performing to the late King of Pop's greatest hits, including the likes of 'Bad', 'Billie Jean', 'Thriller' and 'Human Nature'. Michael Firestone, who has often been hailed by fans for emulating Jackson's signature look and style, will lead the performance.

Kunal Khambhati, Head- Live Events and IP, BookMyShow, told IANS, "Michael Jackson was not just a legendary pop artiste, but a phenomenon that took the world by storm. His music and dance styles find home in every corner of India and we are absolutely delighted to bring the show to the country."

Recently, a documentary detailing allegations of sexual assault against the legendary popstar, Leaving Neverland, premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

The documentary, directed by British filmmaker Dan Reed, consists of two survivors' detailed accounts of how Michael Jackson had sexually harassed them over a prolonged period of time. One of them claimed he had faced seven years of constant sexual abuse by the singer. He alleged that Michael would often "shove his hands down his pants" after spending a carefree night of video games, pillow fights and tickling.

Michael's brother Jermaine, however, has spoken out against the allegations and stated that that one of the accusers in the short film had changed his statement before and after his testimony.

