Michael Jackson's brother Jermaine defends singer against documentary's claims of sexual abuse

Michael Jackson's brother Jermaine has spoken out against allegations of sexual assault against the legendary popstar as chronicled in the four-hour documentary Leaving Neverland. The film was screened at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Jackson speaks out against a recent documentary's allegations his brother Michael Jackson sexually abused two boys. pic.twitter.com/mx4FqMiLAn — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 30, 2019

Jermaine stated that one of the accusers in the short film, had changed his statement before and after his testimony. According to Jermaine, the man's allegations against Michael were in a way hindering him from getting any kind of professional attention or opportunities and thus he came about doing the documentary.

As per an article in The Sun, the accuser's mother, Joy Robson had on several occasions asked her son whether he was a victim to Michael's alleged sexually predatory nature. The son had categorically denied Joy's numerous inquiries ensuring her that nothing was amiss between the two. He had maintained the same account even when the King of Pop died in 2009.

However, the accuser's confession in 2013 came as a shock to the family, who had considered Michael to have been a positive role-model for children.

Leaving Neverland consists of two survivors' detailed accounts of how Michael Jackson had sexually harassed them over a prolonged period of time. One of them claimed he had faced seven years of constant sexual abuse by the singer. He alleged that Michael would often "shove his hands down his pants" after spending a carefree night of video games, pillow fights and tickling.

The sexual acts which are included in the lawsuit include kissing, masturbation, oral sex and naked showers together.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 14:36:45 IST