I Am Groot animated series is set to release in August
Marvel Studios' Original series I Am Groot will stream on Disney Plus from 10th August 2022.
The animated series I Am Groot, based on the titular character from Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to start streaming on Disney Plus from 10th August. Disney Plus on Sunday released the first poster of the show, which consists of original shorts from Marvel Studios, on Twitter.
"I Am Groot, Marvel Studios' Original shorts, is streaming August 10 on #DisneyPlus," the streamer captioned the still of the upcoming animated series. Vin Diesel will return to voice Groot, a tree-like humanoid in the MCU, and "Guardians" director James Gunn serves as one of the show's executive producers.
According to Collider, the brief official synopsis reads that the series will follow "Baby Groot's glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars."
Ryan Little serves as head writer on I Am Groot with Kirsten Lepore attached as director. The audience last saw Groot as an adolescent in Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karl Urban talks about the success of The Boys
Karl Urban says that 'The Boys' success resonates on a deeper level.
Maisie Williams says she wants to do a Bollywood movie someday
The Game of Thrones fame Maisie Williams says she loves Indian food and is very interested in doing a Bollywood movie someday.
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power images reveal new looks at Elves, Hobbits and Dwarves
Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will conjure up the Second Age of Middle-earth, an era thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s movies