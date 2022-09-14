Within moments, the riveting trailer caught viewers' attention, who shared their excitement on social media. From calling it ‘gripping and intense’ to a ‘chilling murder mystery,’ the trailer received rave reviews and reactions from viewers.

Yesterday Prime Video unveiled the trailer of its highly-anticipated crime drama, Hush Hush. Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, the series marks the digital debut of Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka, and also stars Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead. Within moments, the riveting trailer caught viewers’ attention, who shared their excitement on social media. From calling it ‘gripping and intense’ to a ‘chilling murder mystery,’ the trailer received rave reviews and reactions from viewers. While many eagerly wait to unearth the dark secrets, some can’t wait to see the refreshing women-led cast together onscreen.

Hush Hush follows the life of four friends – a powerful lobbyist Ishi Sanghamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan Pataudi), a trapped-in-society housewife Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra) and a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami). Their seemingly picture-perfect lives turn upside down after they get entangled in something sinister one fateful night. Embroiled in lies, secrets, and deceit, the four friends try to escape the danger.

Filled with suspense, drama, emotions, and action, Hush Hush also features Ayesha Jhulka as Meera, the caretaker of an orphanage, while Karishma Tanna plays the role of Geeta Tehlan, a police officer. The seven-episode character-driven series is helmed by acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra. Hush Hush will release on 22nd September on Prime Video for Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories.

