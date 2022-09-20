Prime Video’s upcoming crime drama Hush Hush is a series that is very strongly taken ahead by the cast and crew which is mainly led by women. While it marks the big digital debut of Juhi Chawla who will be seen playing a protagonist, Ishi Sangamitra, a powerful and dynamic lobbyist, surrounded by controversy. Moreover, the promo that recently released showcased that Hush Hush will bring to life the story of Delhi Women Powerbrokers accompanied by strong influential characters in the series.

Audiences will see Juhi in the fresh avatar after a long hiatus, she will be seen donning the hat of one of the most powerful women lobbyist in Hush Hush. Juhi’s character Ishi, seems to navigating through her grim situation thanks to her connections in the high offices, bureaucrats whilst she is holding on to some ‘dark secrets’ that could land her in trouble.

On the other hand, if we take a look into the real world there have been very influential women lobbyists in Delhi who have shaped Indian politics. Some of the great examples of the same would be Rukhsana Sultan who was known to be a very influential figure behind Sanjay Gandhi, Jaya Jaitly who is known to have played a major role in the formation of the Janta Party, and very recently Niira Radia. Moreover, as Juhi in Hush Hush will also be seen taking up the character of a lobbyist, it would be interesting to watch how her character is inspired by these big real-life Delhi lobbyists.

Also, Prime Video released a new promo featuring Shahana Goswami as a successful bridal couture designer, Zaira Shaikh. The promo follows a brave but fearful Zaira stepping up to bring situations under control.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Talking about her character, Shahana Goswami said, “I have a special spot for people who come across as tough on the outside but have great softness inside, and that’s what connected me to Zaira. On the outside, Zaira’s life is all sorted and great, but she’s fighting internal issues too. However, she does not want to let out her inner turmoil and burden others. She wants to be the one taking on other people’s worries, solving their problems and making their life easier.”

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, Hush Hush is a crime drama that also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, Karishma Tanna and Ayesha Jhulkha, and will exclusively release on Prime Video on 22nd September in India and 240 countries worldwide.