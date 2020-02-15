Hunters Red Band trailer sees Al Pacino, Logan Lerman on a grizzly Nazi killing spree in Amazon Prime Video Original

Amazon Prime Video has released a new Red Band trailer for its Jordan Peele-produced series Hunters, starring veteran actor Al Pacino as one of the leads.

The show follows a "diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US.”

The new trailer offers a glimpse into the R-rated world of Hunters, as Pacino's Meyer Offerman goes on a bloody quest to exact his "righteous revenge" on the Nazis, rife with profanities and grizzly Nazi killing.

Check out the trailer here

Along with Pacino, Hunters will feature Josh Radnor, Logan Lerman, Kate Mulvany, Carol Kane, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin among others. While Peele is backing the project, it has been created by Moonfall's David Weil, who will act as showrunner along with Nikki Toscano (of Revenge-fame). Peele is producing Hunters via his banner Monkeypaw Productions, along with Amazon Studios and Sonar Entertainment.

Speaking about the show, Peele had earlier said, "When David Weil first shared The Hunt (now titled Hunters) with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved. It's cathartic. It's noir. It's frighteningly relevant. It's exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world."

The pilot episode was helmed by American Horror Story director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

The show is set to release on 21 February on Amazon Prime Video.

