Amazon picks up Jordan Peele-produced 'frighteningly relevant' show about Nazi Hunters

Jordan Peele executive produced show, The Hunt, has been given a straight-to-series order by Amazon Studios.

The 10-episode show, produced by Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, will follow a group of Nazi hunters in 1977's New York City, reported Variety.

In the show a team of Nazi hunters discovers and works to stop a plot by a group of high-ranking Nazi officers who plan to create a Fourth Reich in the US.

The show has been written by David Weil and he will also serve as an executive producer along with Tom Lesinski, Jenna Santoianni and Win Rosenfeld.

"When David Weil first shared The Hunt with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved. It's cathartic. It's noir. It's frighteningly relevant. It's exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world," Peele said.

Updated Date: May 18, 2018 18:48 PM