For years now, we see history paint one side as evil, and another side as good. When the good rises victorious, everyone celebrates, and it is considered a happy ending — for then. However, as adults it is important to understand that there are more sinister powers at play and nothing is as it meets the eye. The shallow surface that the public is privy to about diplomatic relations in the present, cannot cover everything that is at play between leaders of big countries. You might wonder, if this is a philosophical spiel here, but no. This is the crux of Hunt, the recent film available on Amazon Prime video to be rented.

There is no good guy in this spy-vs-spy Korean thriller. From the beginning to the very end, there are a number of twists, shocking turns, and considerable plotting that goes into making this film an edge-of-the-seat thriller. For those unaware of South Korean political history, this film will serve as an adrenaline-pumped primer. For those who are aware, and have heard of the horror stories that occurred in South Korea in the 1980s, not much of the proceedings in this film would be surprising. However, the disclaimer at the very beginning tells audience that the film is fiction.

The setting of Hunt does seem inspired by the Gwangju massacre of the 1980s, the defection of North Korean pilot Lee Ung-pyeong, and the Aung San terrorist attack as an event similar to this is what drives one of its lead character — Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung) — to take a risky path. On the other hand, Park Pyung-ho (Lee Jung-jae) has a plan of his own. In the hunt for a spy within the Korean Intelligence Agency, Jung-do and Pyung-ho clash. They each have a truth that they need to figure out about the other person because they each have something important to hide.

It really is a nail biter, the way it leaves audiences doubting their instincts. It also goes above and beyond to ensure that the thrill is alive until the very end. If I had any complaint regarding the film, it is the climax. It stretches beyond need and the moment almost throws us out of the experience. While the need to spell out certain plot points that may be lost in the translation occurs, it does become necessary to expand on certain connections, but the bloody fight sequence by itself is something that could have done better were it shorter.

However, the stunt choreography in the film deserves a special mention. The high-octane sequences, especially featuring sniper shots and short range gun slinging, is slick and sharp. Considering that this is actor Lee Jung-jae’s first directorial, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the project, and the experience is worth it.

Two intriguing characteristics about the film happen to be its unrelenting pace, and the intriguing character arcs. The film doesn’t attempt to paint a hero where there is none, but instead, it highlights the nuances of what makes one bad guy better or worse than another. While the first minute or two may have you rooting for Pyung-ho, the next few minutes will see you begin to relate to Jung-do. They always outdo each other, but not to show the goodness of their heart.

These men have been trained to kill, torture and do worse to get what they want. Sometimes it is difficult to stomach their actions, but that is how deeply problematic they are. They both have the same idea — that the means do not matter as long as the end is as they have planned. Each of them believe that their way is the best for the future of their country, however, if either of them succeed at all is the question that leaves us at the edge of our seats.

Hunt is a study in great grey shade characters full of life and flaws. Their weaknesses are for every one to see, and their love is hidden for safekeeping. Be it for a women in their life, or for their country. It is this secrecy that helps flavour this thriller to perfection.

Priyanka Sundar is a film journalist who covers films and series of different languages with special focus on identity and gender politics.

