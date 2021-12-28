The concept of the series revolves around drug trials on humans.

The trailer of ace actors Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari’s new web series titled Human is out. The medical thriller series has been directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with Mozez Singh and will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Human is being produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah of Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd and will start streaming on and from 14 January. It will also be available on one of the American streaming platforms called Hulu.

The concept of the series revolves around drug trials on humans. Furthermore, the thriller will throw light on how the trials are conducted and who are the people involved in it. This series will talk about a pharma giant that uses the country’s lax clinical trial rules to fast-track the development of a new drug. However, this drug is developed despite lethal side effects.

Human trailer narrates the story of Shefali Shah’s character, Dr. Gauri Nath, a 45-year-old doctor, who owns a hospital called Manthan. Meanwhile, Dr. Saira Sabharwal (Kirti Kulhari) joins Dr. Nath in Bhopal’s premier hospital. With time, the two women develop a deep bond over their commitment to the medical cause. Then, a shocking discovery comes to light as their story intertwines with a young migrant worker, identified as Mangu, who is set to wreak havoc on the medical system.



Watch the trailer here



Apart from Shah and Kulhari, actor Vishal N Jethwa, also has a crucial part to play in the series. He was highly appreciated and also won accolades for his performance in Mardaani 2.

Sharing her experience about the role, Shah stated that after reading the script she found it very relatable with the current scenario. She also termed the web series Pandora’s box of consequences, emotions, and actions. Meanwhile, Kulhari called it a complex story and she was thrilled to be part of it.