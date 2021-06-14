Shefali Shah resumes shooting for web series Human days after Maharashtra govt eases COVID-19 protocols
Human, which went on floors in January this year, revolves around the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scam.
Actor Shefali Shah on Sunday said she has resumed shooting for the medical thriller web series Human.
Human is produced by the Delhi Crime actor's husband, filmmaker Vipul Shah, who also serves as a co-director alongside Zubaan helmer Mozez Singh.
The show, which went on floors in January this year, revolves around the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scam.
"#AndWeAreBack! #HUMAN #Day47," Shefali Shah wrote reposting the video shared by Singh, who has also penned the screenplay.
Darshan Prakaash and Arjun Bhandegoankar have written the dialogues for the series.
The team returned to the sets of the show over a week after the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with COVID-19 protocols.
As part of the unlock measures issued by the government on 5 June, the entertainment industry has been allowed to begin shoot with time limit of 5 pm in a bio bubble amid all the necessary COVID-19 safety rules.
also read
'Unlike any other role of my entire career': Dwayne Johnson on playing DC anti-hero Black Adam
Jaume Collet-Serra, who has directed Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming Jungle Cruise, is helming Black Adam.
Maharani, Madam Chief Minister, and the marked shift of focus in Subhash Kapoor's onscreen politics
With Maharani and Madam Chief Minister, Subhash Kapoor seems determined to unearth the heroes in women that the public has already evaluated one way or the other. While these are interesting stories to explore, it also indicates a tactical shift, a clear-up act of his image that continues to trail him.
BAFTA decides to remove special awards segment at 2021 ceremony after Noel Clarke controversy
The BAFTAs, scheduled to be held on 6 June, will not feature the usual Fellowship Prize and Special Award categories