Human, which went on floors in January this year, revolves around the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scam.

Actor Shefali Shah on Sunday said she has resumed shooting for the medical thriller web series Human.

Human is produced by the Delhi Crime actor's husband, filmmaker Vipul Shah, who also serves as a co-director alongside Zubaan helmer Mozez Singh.

"#AndWeAreBack! #HUMAN #Day47," Shefali Shah wrote reposting the video shared by Singh, who has also penned the screenplay.

Darshan Prakaash and Arjun Bhandegoankar have written the dialogues for the series.

The team returned to the sets of the show over a week after the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with COVID-19 protocols.

As part of the unlock measures issued by the government on 5 June, the entertainment industry has been allowed to begin shoot with time limit of 5 pm in a bio bubble amid all the necessary COVID-19 safety rules.